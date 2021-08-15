Velas (VLX) Price Reaches $0.0468 on Exchanges

Velas (CURRENCY:VLX) traded down 4.1% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on August 15th. In the last week, Velas has traded down 14.3% against the dollar. One Velas coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0468 or 0.00000102 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Velas has a total market capitalization of $99.44 million and approximately $2.99 million worth of Velas was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

TRON (TRX) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0908 or 0.00000197 BTC.

WAX (WAXP) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000411 BTC.

Hive (HIVE) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00001028 BTC.

FIO Protocol (FIO) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000475 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.70 or 0.00001521 BTC.

0Chain (ZCN) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00001167 BTC.

LiquidApps (DAPP) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0280 or 0.00000061 BTC.

Metaverse Dualchain Network Architecture (DNA) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Credit Tag Chain (CTC) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000507 BTC.

Qredit (XQR) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0060 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Velas Coin Profile

Velas (CRYPTO:VLX) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

Delegated Proof-of-Stake

hashing algorithm. Its launch date was November 20th, 2017. Velas’ total supply is 2,124,380,663 coins. Velas’ official message board is www.velas.com/news.html. Velas’ official Twitter account is @Velox_Coin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Velas is www.velas.com. The Reddit community for Velas is https://reddit.com/r/Velas.

According to CryptoCompare, “Velas ™ is a self-learning and self-optimizing blockchain platform for secure, interoperable, extremely scalable transactions and smart contracts. The Velas blockchain uses neural networks optimized by artificial intelligence to enhance its consensus algorithm, which maintains decentralization, stability, and security. “

Velas Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Velas directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Velas should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Velas using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

