Veles Tops 24-Hour Volume of $20.00 (VLS)

Veles (CURRENCY:VLS) traded 5.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on August 15th. In the last week, Veles has traded 8% lower against the U.S. dollar. Veles has a total market capitalization of $60,754.06 and $20.00 worth of Veles was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Veles coin can currently be bought for $0.0471 or 0.00000100 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Veles alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $47,066.47 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3,306.45 or 0.07025060 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 15.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00000722 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $703.38 or 0.01494437 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $184.69 or 0.00392413 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 11.8% against the dollar and now trades at $74.90 or 0.00159145 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $273.10 or 0.00580239 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $172.68 or 0.00366889 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.00 or 0.00006367 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $155.07 or 0.00329480 BTC.

About Veles

Veles (VLS) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Multiple Algorithms

hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was November 6th, 2018. Veles’ total supply is 1,394,774 coins and its circulating supply is 1,289,102 coins. Veles’ official website is veles.network. Veles’ official Twitter account is @velescore and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Veles Core is an open-source software project that aims to help the people of the Internet to retain their freedom of access to information and to improve the privacy of the communications over the Internet by building services such as decentralized VPN with multi-hop support. Veles is a multi-algorithmic cryptocurrency for mining, which enables the network to be secured by a large number of miners with different devices, such as GPU rigs or ASICs. To complement multi-algo PoW we're already working on a PoS implementation as an additional consensus algorithm. “

Buying and Selling Veles

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Veles directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Veles should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Veles using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Veles Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Veles and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.