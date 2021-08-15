Venus Reaches Market Capitalization of $404.01 Million (XVS)

Venus (CURRENCY:XVS) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on August 15th. Venus has a total market capitalization of $404.01 million and approximately $53.03 million worth of Venus was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Venus has traded 26.5% higher against the dollar. One Venus coin can now be bought for about $37.96 or 0.00079942 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $47,386.92 or 0.99783530 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $15.84 or 0.00033362 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $3.11 or 0.00006554 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00000980 BTC.

StableXSwap (STAX) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.13 or 0.00012898 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00002122 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded up 11% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0892 or 0.00000188 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded 10.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000546 BTC.

Tranchess (CHESS) traded up 16% against the dollar and now trades at $1.39 or 0.00002934 BTC.

Venus Coin Profile

Venus is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was April 5th, 2017. Venus’ total supply is 30,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 10,641,988 coins. The official website for Venus is venus.io . Venus’ official Twitter account is @VsyncCrypto and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Venus is medium.com/venusprotocol

According to CryptoCompare, “Venus Protocol (“Venus”) is an algorithmic-based money market system designed to bring a complete decentralized finance-based lending and credit system onto Binance Smart Chain. Venus enables users to utilize their cryptocurrencies by supplying collateral to the network that may be borrowed by pledging over-collateralized cryptocurrencies. This creates a secure lending environment where the lender receives a compounded interest rate annually (APY) paid per block, while the borrower pays interest on the cryptocurrency borrowed. These interest rates are set by the protocol in a curve yield, where the rates are automated based on the demand of the specific market, such as Bitcoin. “

Venus Coin Trading

