Venus Reward Token (VRT) One Day Volume Tops $970,218.00

Venus Reward Token (CURRENCY:VRT) traded up 6.5% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on August 15th. In the last week, Venus Reward Token has traded 18.6% higher against the U.S. dollar. Venus Reward Token has a total market capitalization of $33.33 million and $970,218.00 worth of Venus Reward Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Venus Reward Token coin can now be bought for about $0.0015 or 0.00000003 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002165 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $26.64 or 0.00057659 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.42 or 0.00003083 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $7.28 or 0.00015762 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002167 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $396.20 or 0.00857454 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $49.54 or 0.00107216 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $20.47 or 0.00044310 BTC.

Venus Reward Token Coin Profile

VRT is a coin. Venus Reward Token’s total supply is 30,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 21,999,981,080 coins. Venus Reward Token’s official Twitter account is @VenusProtocol

According to CryptoCompare, “Virtual Reality Technology a decentralised VR marketplace that allows content creation through APIs and eases SDK use, via blockchain technology. Through a VR marketplace, the user creates typical smart contracts to buy, sell or rent content. Other features of the platform are SDK tools available for content creation and Payment API using VRT token. VRT is an Ethereum-based token (ERC 20) to be used as payment between content developers, buyers, third-parties within the VR network and user rewards. “

