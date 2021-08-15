Verge Price Tops $0.0350 on Top Exchanges (XVG)

Verge (CURRENCY:XVG) traded up 3.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on August 15th. Verge has a total market capitalization of $577.27 million and $46.58 million worth of Verge was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Verge coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0350 or 0.00000074 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Verge has traded 39% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 11.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00000708 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $185.64 or 0.00390899 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.98 or 0.00006284 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00000675 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 9.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000457 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.61 or 0.00003398 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0818 or 0.00000172 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0194 or 0.00000041 BTC.

GameCredits (GAME) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000369 BTC.

About Verge

Verge (XVG) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on October 9th, 2014. Verge’s total supply is 16,473,712,442 coins. The Reddit community for Verge is /r/vergecurrency and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Verge’s official website is vergecurrency.com . Verge’s official Twitter account is @vergecurrency and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Verge is a scrypt based alternative crypto currency trying to take the popularity of both Dogecoin and Bitcoin and combine it with the anonymous features of DASH. The block time is 30 seconds and the coin operates through Proof of Work. VERGE prides itself on being a symbol of progression in the cryptocurrency world. It is a more secure, private, and evolving cryptocurrency that is backed by bitcoin, a ton of developer resources and privacy tools (located here!) Block reward: Block 0 to 14,000 : 200,000 coins14,000 to 28,000 : 100,000 coins28,000 to 42,000: 50,000 coins42,000 to 210,000: 25,000 coins210,000 to 378,000: 12,500 coins378,000 to 546,000: 6,250 coins546,000 to 714,000: 3,125 coins714,000 to 2,124,000: 1,560 coins2,124,000 to 4,248,000: 730 coinsApproximately total reward: 9 Billion (9,000,000,000) during first year then issuing 1 billion (1,000,000,000) each year after. “

Verge Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Verge directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Verge should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Verge using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

