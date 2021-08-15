VeriCoin Trading 0.6% Lower This Week (VRC)

VeriCoin (CURRENCY:VRC) traded 13.2% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on August 15th. One VeriCoin coin can currently be bought for about $0.0599 or 0.00000126 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. VeriCoin has a total market cap of $2.03 million and approximately $949.00 worth of VeriCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, VeriCoin has traded 0.6% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $47,487.24 or 0.99686869 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.00 or 0.00033581 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.10 or 0.00006502 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $37.58 or 0.00078894 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00000986 BTC.

StableXSwap (STAX) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $6.11 or 0.00012824 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00002116 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0865 or 0.00000182 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded up 15.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000559 BTC.

VeriCoin Profile

VeriCoin (CRYPTO:VRC) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was May 10th, 2014. VeriCoin’s total supply is 33,920,912 coins. The official website for VeriCoin is www.vericoin.info . The Reddit community for VeriCoin is /r/vericoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for VeriCoin is www.vericoinforums.com . VeriCoin’s official Twitter account is @VeriCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “VRC was designed to reduce the PoW phase and enter PoST phase quickly. With a steady block reward and block time of sixty seconds, the PoW phase finished after the first few weeks of launch – 10/05/2014. The PoST interest rate is dynamic and depends on how much the coin is held and staked in the PoST. The dynamic interest rate is pegged at a sensible level of between 0-3% roughly. The PoST interest is gained through transaction fees which are also distributed to the Vericoin fund – to aid in development and promotion of the currency. There was no premine. “

Buying and Selling VeriCoin

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as VeriCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade VeriCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy VeriCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

