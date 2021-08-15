VerifyMe (NASDAQ:VRME) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.01 EPS

VerifyMe (NASDAQ:VRME) released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by $0.01, Zacks reports. VerifyMe had a negative net margin of 1,372.29% and a negative return on equity of 55.69%.
VRME stock traded down $0.07 during trading on Friday, reaching $3.70. 27,084 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 20,823. VerifyMe has a 52-week low of $2.29 and a 52-week high of $6.40. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $3.88.
VerifyMe Company Profile
