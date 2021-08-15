VerifyMe (NASDAQ:VRME) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.01 EPS

VerifyMe (NASDAQ:VRME) released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by $0.01, Zacks reports. VerifyMe had a negative net margin of 1,372.29% and a negative return on equity of 55.69%.

VRME stock traded down $0.07 during trading on Friday, reaching $3.70. 27,084 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 20,823. VerifyMe has a 52-week low of $2.29 and a 52-week high of $6.40. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $3.88.

VerifyMe Company Profile

VerifyMe, Inc engages in the provision of digital and physical solutions. It is able to deliver security solutions for identification and authentication of people, products and packaging in a variety of applications in the security field for physical transactions and owns digital patents which are in the same field.

