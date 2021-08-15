Veritas Asset Management LLP Buys 11,554,932 Shares of Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (NYSE:CP)

Veritas Asset Management LLP lifted its stake in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (NYSE:CP) (TSE:CP) by 359.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 14,772,490 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,554,932 shares during the quarter. Canadian Pacific Railway comprises about 6.4% of Veritas Asset Management LLP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Veritas Asset Management LLP owned 2.22% of Canadian Pacific Railway worth $1,136,152,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its position in Canadian Pacific Railway by 1.1% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 2,861 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,085,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. grew its position in Canadian Pacific Railway by 2.1% in the first quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 1,630 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $619,000 after buying an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank grew its position in Canadian Pacific Railway by 72.3% in the first quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 81 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. JustInvest LLC grew its position in Canadian Pacific Railway by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 952 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $361,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in Canadian Pacific Railway by 18.9% during the 1st quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 245 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $93,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 16.78% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CP stock traded down $0.10 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $72.55. 1,663,893 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,589,606. Canadian Pacific Railway Limited has a fifty-two week low of $56.55 and a fifty-two week high of $83.07. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $75.29. The firm has a market cap of $48.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.71.

Canadian Pacific Railway (NYSE:CP) (TSE:CP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The transportation company reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.17. Canadian Pacific Railway had a net margin of 41.46% and a return on equity of 32.10%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Canadian Pacific Railway Limited will post 3.34 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 25th. Investors of record on Friday, September 24th will be issued a $0.1512 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 23rd. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.83%. Canadian Pacific Railway’s dividend payout ratio is currently 10.98%.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on CP shares. National Bank Financial lowered shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $85.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. TD Securities reduced their price objective on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from $108.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from $84.60 to $84.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. They set a $83.00 target price for the company. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Canadian Pacific Railway has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $89.02.

About Canadian Pacific Railway

Canadian Pacific Railway Ltd. operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of rail service. It offers a suite of freight transportation services, logistics solutions and supply chain expertise. The company was founded in 1881 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

