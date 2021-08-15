Veritas Asset Management LLP Has $25.04 Million Position in MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. (NYSE:MSM)

Veritas Asset Management LLP cut its position in MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. (NYSE:MSM) by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 279,100 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 12,000 shares during the period. MSC Industrial Direct comprises about 0.1% of Veritas Asset Management LLP’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest position. Veritas Asset Management LLP owned approximately 0.50% of MSC Industrial Direct worth $25,044,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in MSC Industrial Direct by 33.7% in the second quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 137,483 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $12,336,000 after purchasing an additional 34,642 shares during the period. Seelaus Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in MSC Industrial Direct in the second quarter worth $492,000. Texas Permanent School Fund raised its holdings in MSC Industrial Direct by 0.3% in the second quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 35,021 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,142,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares during the period. J. W. Coons Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in MSC Industrial Direct in the second quarter worth $287,000. Finally, Northwest Investment Counselors LLC raised its holdings in MSC Industrial Direct by 2.8% in the second quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC now owns 13,300 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,193,000 after purchasing an additional 362 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 70.26% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of MSC Industrial Direct from $96.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of MSC Industrial Direct from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $96.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday. Stephens upgraded shares of MSC Industrial Direct from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $115.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 8th. KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of MSC Industrial Direct from $96.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Loop Capital started coverage on shares of MSC Industrial Direct in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. They set a “hold” rating and a $92.00 price objective on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $101.33.

MSC Industrial Direct stock traded down $0.95 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $85.70. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 201,750 shares, compared to its average volume of 310,629. The stock has a market cap of $4.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.61 and a beta of 1.10. MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. has a 12 month low of $60.09 and a 12 month high of $96.23. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $88.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 0.92.

MSC Industrial Direct (NYSE:MSM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 6th. The industrial products company reported $1.42 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.37 by $0.05. MSC Industrial Direct had a net margin of 6.44% and a return on equity of 22.06%. The company had revenue of $866.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $848.61 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.40 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. will post 4.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 27th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 13th were given a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.50%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 12th. MSC Industrial Direct’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 63.29%.

In related news, SVP Edward F. Martin, Jr. sold 705 shares of MSC Industrial Direct stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.72, for a total transaction of $63,957.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Louise K. Goeser sold 10,600 shares of MSC Industrial Direct stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.04, for a total transaction of $996,824.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 18,244 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,715,665.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 28.44% of the company’s stock.

About MSC Industrial Direct

MSC Industrial Direct Co, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes metalworking and maintenance, repair, and operations (MRO) products in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and the United Kingdom. Its MRO products include cutting tools, measuring instruments, tooling components, metalworking products, fasteners, flat stock products, raw materials, abrasives, machinery hand and power tools, safety and janitorial supplies, plumbing supplies, materials handling products, power transmission components, and electrical supplies.

