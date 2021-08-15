Veritas Asset Management LLP Has $313.96 Million Stake in Sea Limited (NYSE:SE)

Veritas Asset Management LLP trimmed its stake in shares of Sea Limited (NYSE:SE) by 27.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,143,352 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock after selling 433,400 shares during the period. SEA comprises about 1.8% of Veritas Asset Management LLP’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest position. Veritas Asset Management LLP owned about 0.22% of SEA worth $313,964,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of SEA by 0.6% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 32,395,213 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock worth $7,231,584,000 after acquiring an additional 188,500 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its position in SEA by 8.3% in the first quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 9,603,704 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock valued at $2,143,835,000 after purchasing an additional 733,740 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC grew its position in SEA by 130.4% in the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 3,289,256 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock valued at $734,261,000 after purchasing an additional 1,861,814 shares in the last quarter. Coatue Management LLC grew its position in SEA by 1.9% in the first quarter. Coatue Management LLC now owns 3,205,370 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock valued at $715,535,000 after purchasing an additional 60,533 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ARK Investment Management LLC grew its position in SEA by 64.5% in the first quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 3,171,074 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock valued at $707,879,000 after purchasing an additional 1,243,602 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.35% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE SE traded up $0.47 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $306.71. 1,882,639 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,676,569. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $281.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.78 and a quick ratio of 1.76. The company has a market capitalization of $157.01 billion, a PE ratio of -85.43 and a beta of 1.30. Sea Limited has a twelve month low of $124.39 and a twelve month high of $315.00.

SEA (NYSE:SE) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The Internet company based in Singapore reported ($0.62) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.56) by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $1.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.68 billion. SEA had a negative return on equity of 82.81% and a negative net margin of 32.54%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 146.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.61) EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Sea Limited will post -2.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of SEA from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. New Street Research started coverage on shares of SEA in a research report on Friday, June 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $325.00 target price for the company. Bank of America raised shares of SEA from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $260.00 to $340.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of SEA from $300.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on shares of SEA in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $258.27.

Sea Ltd. is an internet and mobile platform company, which engages in the provision of online gaming services. It operates through the following segments: Digital Entertainment, E-Commerce, and Digital Financial Services. The Digital Entertainment segment offers and develops mobile and PC online games.

