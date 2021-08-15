Veritas Asset Management LLP Has $572.10 Million Position in Catalent, Inc. (NYSE:CTLT)

Veritas Asset Management LLP grew its position in Catalent, Inc. (NYSE:CTLT) by 9.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,291,353 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 470,900 shares during the quarter. Catalent accounts for about 3.2% of Veritas Asset Management LLP’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest holding. Veritas Asset Management LLP owned about 3.11% of Catalent worth $572,101,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in CTLT. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Catalent by 192,035.0% during the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,279,619 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,758,000 after purchasing an additional 1,278,953 shares during the last quarter. Pendal Group Limited grew its holdings in Catalent by 45,023.8% during the 1st quarter. Pendal Group Limited now owns 955,270 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,599,000 after acquiring an additional 953,153 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Catalent by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,988,761 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,473,158,000 after acquiring an additional 701,908 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors bought a new stake in Catalent during the 1st quarter worth approximately $49,603,000. Finally, TimesSquare Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Catalent by 20.8% during the 1st quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 1,601,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $168,654,000 after acquiring an additional 276,000 shares during the last quarter. 94.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE CTLT traded up $0.27 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $120.56. The stock had a trading volume of 280,261 shares, compared to its average volume of 633,145. The company has a market cap of $20.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.42. Catalent, Inc. has a twelve month low of $79.65 and a twelve month high of $127.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a current ratio of 2.44. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $113.13.

In related news, CFO Thomas P. Castellano sold 555 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.05, for a total transaction of $62,742.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, SVP Ricardo Pravda sold 2,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.58, for a total transaction of $309,624.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 21,357 shares of company stock worth $2,393,138 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Catalent from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, June 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $123.78.

Catalent Profile

Catalent, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides delivery technologies and development solutions for drugs, biologics, and consumer and animal health products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Softgel and Oral Technologies, Biologics, Oral and Specialty Delivery, and Clinical Supply Services.

