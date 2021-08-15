Veritas Asset Management LLP Has $8.68 Million Position in Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL)

Veritas Asset Management LLP lowered its stake in shares of Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL) by 21.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 104,500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 28,000 shares during the period. Welltower makes up 0.0% of Veritas Asset Management LLP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest holding. Veritas Asset Management LLP’s holdings in Welltower were worth $8,684,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its position in shares of Welltower by 249.4% during the second quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 12,209 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,014,000 after buying an additional 8,715 shares during the last quarter. Welch Group LLC raised its position in Welltower by 1.3% in the second quarter. Welch Group LLC now owns 13,570 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,128,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC raised its position in Welltower by 29.7% in the second quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 125,953 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $10,467,000 after purchasing an additional 28,862 shares in the last quarter. GWM Advisors LLC raised its position in Welltower by 20.8% in the second quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 7,354 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $611,000 after purchasing an additional 1,266 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sara Bay Financial raised its position in Welltower by 24.7% in the second quarter. Sara Bay Financial now owns 5,230 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $435,000 after purchasing an additional 1,035 shares in the last quarter. 90.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Welltower from $92.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Capital One Financial raised shares of Welltower from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 21st. Mizuho assumed coverage on shares of Welltower in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $68.00 price target for the company. Evercore ISI raised shares of Welltower from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $77.00 to $86.00 in a research report on Monday, June 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Welltower from $79.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $80.05.

Shares of WELL traded up $1.37 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $85.11. 2,436,158 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,124,352. Welltower Inc. has a one year low of $51.22 and a one year high of $89.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 2.74 and a quick ratio of 3.89. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $84.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.96 billion, a PE ratio of 61.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.09 and a beta of 1.06.

Welltower (NYSE:WELL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by ($0.71). Welltower had a net margin of 13.49% and a return on equity of 4.76%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Welltower Inc. will post 3.18 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 19th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 12th will be paid a $0.61 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 11th. This represents a $2.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.87%. Welltower’s payout ratio is presently 68.54%.

Welltower Inc (NYSE:WELL), an S&P 500 company headquartered in Toledo, Ohio, is driving the transformation of health care infrastructure. The Company invests with leading seniors housing operators, post-acute providers and health systems to fund the real estate infrastructure needed to scale innovative care delivery models and improve people's wellness and overall health care experience.

