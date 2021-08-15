Veritas Asset Management LLP Has $803.99 Million Position in Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO)

Veritas Asset Management LLP lowered its stake in shares of Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO) by 7.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 2,218,711 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 189,400 shares during the quarter. Moody’s makes up approximately 4.5% of Veritas Asset Management LLP’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Veritas Asset Management LLP owned about 1.19% of Moody’s worth $803,994,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of MCO. Flossbach Von Storch AG grew its position in Moody’s by 103.2% during the first quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 1,389,369 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $414,879,000 after buying an additional 705,790 shares during the period. Valley Forge Capital Management LP grew its position in Moody’s by 94.6% during the first quarter. Valley Forge Capital Management LP now owns 1,155,246 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $344,968,000 after buying an additional 561,717 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in Moody’s by 37.8% during the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,257,456 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $375,489,000 after buying an additional 344,695 shares during the period. Windacre Partnership LLC grew its position in Moody’s by 36.0% during the first quarter. Windacre Partnership LLC now owns 1,114,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $332,652,000 after buying an additional 294,800 shares during the period. Finally, Troy Asset Management Ltd bought a new position in Moody’s during the first quarter valued at about $64,734,000. Institutional investors own 83.50% of the company’s stock.

Get Moody's alerts:

MCO traded up $1.72 on Friday, reaching $380.65. The company had a trading volume of 409,088 shares, compared to its average volume of 629,799. The business has a 50 day moving average of $368.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $70.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.67, a quick ratio of 2.31 and a current ratio of 2.31. Moody’s Co. has a 52-week low of $253.17 and a 52-week high of $388.81.

Moody’s (NYSE:MCO) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The business services provider reported $3.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.76 by $0.46. Moody’s had a net margin of 36.11% and a return on equity of 111.33%. On average, equities analysts expect that Moody’s Co. will post 11.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 20th will be given a dividend of $0.62 per share. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.65%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 19th. Moody’s’s payout ratio is currently 24.43%.

Several research firms have commented on MCO. Argus upped their price objective on shares of Moody’s from $325.00 to $375.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Moody’s from $322.00 to $376.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on shares of Moody’s from $387.00 to $406.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Moody’s from $325.00 to $375.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Moody’s from $406.00 to $415.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Moody’s has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $385.55.

In other news, CFO Mark Kaye sold 2,335 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $325.08, for a total value of $759,061.80. Also, insider Michael L. West sold 680 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $382.35, for a total transaction of $259,998.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 6,501 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,485,657.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 9,541 shares of company stock worth $3,281,906 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Moody’s Profile

Moody’s Corp. engages in the provision of credit ratings, research, tools and analysis to the global capital markets. It operates through the following segments: Moody’s Investors Service (MIS) and Moody’s Analytics (MA). The MIS segment is a credit rating agency, which publishes credit ratings on debt obligations and the entities, including various corporate and governmental obligations, structured finance securities and commercial paper programs.

See Also: How a Put Option Works

Receive News & Ratings for Moody's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Moody's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.