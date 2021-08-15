Veritas Asset Management LLP Has $961.64 Million Holdings in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH)

Veritas Asset Management LLP reduced its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) by 6.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,401,467 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after selling 171,501 shares during the period. UnitedHealth Group accounts for 5.4% of Veritas Asset Management LLP’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Veritas Asset Management LLP owned 0.25% of UnitedHealth Group worth $961,643,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors lifted its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 46.2% in the 1st quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors now owns 95 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. purchased a new position in UnitedHealth Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $41,000. Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in UnitedHealth Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $48,000. Better Money Decisions LLC purchased a new position in UnitedHealth Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $50,000. Finally, Goodwin Investment Advisory purchased a new position in UnitedHealth Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $52,000. 86.16% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other UnitedHealth Group news, CFO John F. Rex sold 15,438 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $412.04, for a total value of $6,361,073.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Richard T. Burke sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $398.62, for a total value of $1,594,480.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 154,181 shares in the company, valued at approximately $61,459,630.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 102,438 shares of company stock worth $42,706,034. 0.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of UNH stock traded up $3.71 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $409.67. The stock had a trading volume of 1,536,032 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,049,745. The business has a fifty day moving average of $408.05. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The company has a market cap of $386.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 0.78. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a 1-year low of $289.64 and a 1-year high of $425.98.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 14th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $4.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.43 by $0.27. The business had revenue of $71.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $69.51 billion. UnitedHealth Group had a return on equity of 22.15% and a net margin of 5.33%. The company’s revenue was up 14.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $7.12 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 18.71 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 21st. Investors of record on Monday, September 13th will be issued a dividend of $1.45 per share. This represents a $5.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.42%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 10th. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.36%.

UNH has been the topic of several recent research reports. Citigroup upped their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $450.00 to $480.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 16th. Bank of America upped their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $450.00 to $522.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. Barclays boosted their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $435.00 to $465.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “buy” rating on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $394.00 to $455.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $443.74.

UnitedHealth Group, Inc engages in the provision of health care coverage, software, and data consultancy services. It operates through the following segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment utilizes Optum’s capabilities to help coordinate patient care, improve affordability of medical care, analyze cost trends, manage pharmacy benefits, work with care providers more effectively, and create a simpler consumer experience.

