Veritas Asset Management LLP Sells 17,000 Shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Veritas Asset Management LLP decreased its position in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 549,100 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after selling 17,000 shares during the period. Cisco Systems comprises approximately 0.2% of Veritas Asset Management LLP’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. Veritas Asset Management LLP’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $29,102,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Better Money Decisions LLC bought a new stake in Cisco Systems in the first quarter valued at $30,000. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in Cisco Systems by 43.2% in the first quarter. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. now owns 716 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 216 shares in the last quarter. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Cisco Systems by 55.2% in the first quarter. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC now owns 776 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 276 shares in the last quarter. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Cisco Systems in the first quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, Emerald Advisers LLC bought a new stake in Cisco Systems in the second quarter valued at $44,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.11% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Cisco Systems from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 14th. DZ Bank restated a “hold” rating and set a $51.00 target price on shares of Cisco Systems in a report on Thursday, May 27th. William Blair restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Cisco Systems in a report on Thursday, May 20th. MKM Partners assumed coverage on shares of Cisco Systems in a report on Thursday, May 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $61.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cisco Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $58.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $52.47.

NASDAQ:CSCO traded up $0.08 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $56.47. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,794,369 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,779,046. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 12-month low of $35.28 and a 12-month high of $56.62. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $54.18. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $237.98 billion, a PE ratio of 23.43, a P/E/G ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 0.91.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The network equipment provider reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.01. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 31.12% and a net margin of 20.92%. The business had revenue of $12.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.57 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.79 EPS. Cisco Systems’s revenue was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 2.86 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 6th were given a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.62%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 2nd. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 50.68%.

In other Cisco Systems news, CEO Charles Robbins sold 7,584 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.11, for a total transaction of $402,786.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Prat Bhatt sold 3,829 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.50, for a total value of $204,851.50. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 106,222 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,682,877. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 76,864 shares of company stock valued at $4,186,457. 0.02% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Cisco Systems, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of Internet Protocol based networking products and services related to the communications and information technology industry. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: the Americas, EMEA, and APJC. Its product comprises of the following categories: Switches, Routers, Wireless, Network Management Interfaces and Modules, Optical Networking, Access Points, Outdoor and Industrial Access Points, Next-Generation Firewalls, Advanced Malware Protection, VPN Security Clients, Email, and Web Security.

