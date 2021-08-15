Veritas Asset Management LLP Sells 18,900 Shares of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO)

Veritas Asset Management LLP lessened its holdings in shares of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) by 5.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 310,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 18,900 shares during the period. The Coca-Cola accounts for approximately 0.1% of Veritas Asset Management LLP’s holdings, making the stock its 27th biggest position. Veritas Asset Management LLP’s holdings in The Coca-Cola were worth $16,774,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Coca-Cola in the 3rd quarter worth about $244,000. First Interstate Bank purchased a new position in shares of The Coca-Cola in the 4th quarter worth about $231,000. Autus Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of The Coca-Cola by 32.7% in the 1st quarter. Autus Asset Management LLC now owns 16,824 shares of the company’s stock worth $887,000 after purchasing an additional 4,148 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Trust Co raised its position in shares of The Coca-Cola by 7.3% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Trust Co now owns 10,071 shares of the company’s stock worth $529,000 after purchasing an additional 682 shares during the last quarter. Finally, KG&L Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of The Coca-Cola by 117.4% in the 1st quarter. KG&L Capital Management LLC now owns 31,276 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,649,000 after purchasing an additional 16,891 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.41% of the company’s stock.

In other The Coca-Cola news, SVP Nancy Quan sold 19,911 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.50, for a total value of $1,124,971.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 196,745 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,116,092.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Nikolaos Koumettis sold 55,392 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.89, for a total value of $3,095,858.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 170,403 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,523,823.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 113,580 shares of company stock valued at $6,403,466. 1.01% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE KO traded up $0.39 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $57.23. 7,702,980 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,739,246. The Coca-Cola Company has a 1 year low of $46.97 and a 1 year high of $57.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $246.76 billion, a PE ratio of 30.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.25. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $55.59.

The Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 20th. The company reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $10.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.30 billion. The Coca-Cola had a return on equity of 44.17% and a net margin of 22.19%. The firm’s revenue was up 40.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.42 EPS. On average, analysts predict that The Coca-Cola Company will post 2.25 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.94%. The Coca-Cola’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 86.15%.

KO has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on The Coca-Cola from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised The Coca-Cola from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on The Coca-Cola from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on The Coca-Cola from $64.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $60.00 target price on shares of The Coca-Cola in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $61.25.

The Coca-Cola Co is the nonalcoholic beverage company, which engages in the manufacture, market, and sale of non-alcoholic beverages which include sparkling soft drinks, water, enhanced water and sports drinks, juice, dairy and plant-based beverages, tea and coffee and energy drinks. Its brands include Coca-Cola, Diet Coke, Coca-Cola Zero, Fanta, Sprite, Minute Maid, Georgia, Powerade, Del Valle, Schweppes, Aquarius, Minute Maid Pulpy, Dasani, Simply, Glaceau Vitaminwater, Bonaqua, Gold Peak, Fuze Tea, Glaceau Smartwater, and Ice Dew.

