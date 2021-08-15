Veritas Asset Management LLP Sells 224,700 Shares of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)

Veritas Asset Management LLP reduced its holdings in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 7.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,633,912 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 224,700 shares during the period. Facebook makes up about 5.1% of Veritas Asset Management LLP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Veritas Asset Management LLP owned approximately 0.09% of Facebook worth $915,838,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in FB. Factorial Partners LLC acquired a new position in Facebook in the first quarter valued at approximately $12,300,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in Facebook by 2.8% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 104,548,050 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $30,792,537,000 after purchasing an additional 2,802,398 shares in the last quarter. Sanders Capital LLC increased its stake in Facebook by 34.8% in the first quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 9,213,078 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $2,948,108,000 after purchasing an additional 2,380,105 shares in the last quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC increased its stake in Facebook by 58.4% in the first quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC now owns 5,662,359 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $1,667,735,000 after purchasing an additional 2,086,813 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its stake in Facebook by 40.4% in the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 4,997,228 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $1,471,834,000 after purchasing an additional 1,437,368 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.70% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have commented on FB. Monness Crespi & Hardt upped their target price on shares of Facebook from $375.00 to $460.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Facebook from $480.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price objective on shares of Facebook from $325.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of Facebook from $414.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, JMP Securities increased their price objective on shares of Facebook from $395.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, thirty-four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $400.85.

Shares of Facebook stock traded up $0.53 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $363.18. 7,184,414 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 14,563,134. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.02 trillion, a PE ratio of 26.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.29. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $349.19. Facebook, Inc. has a 12 month low of $244.13 and a 12 month high of $377.55.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The social networking company reported $3.61 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.03 by $0.58. Facebook had a net margin of 37.17% and a return on equity of 30.09%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Facebook, Inc. will post 14.1 EPS for the current year.

In related news, VP Jennifer Newstead sold 241 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $361.94, for a total transaction of $87,227.54. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Susan J.S. Taylor sold 2,167 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $303.83, for a total transaction of $658,399.61. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 386 shares in the company, valued at approximately $117,278.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 2,419,667 shares of company stock worth $832,395,461. 14.01% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Facebook, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and in-home devices worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

