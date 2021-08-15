Veritas Asset Management LLP Sells 31,900 Shares of Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA)

Veritas Asset Management LLP decreased its stake in shares of Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,235,087 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 31,900 shares during the period. Alibaba Group makes up about 4.1% of Veritas Asset Management LLP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest holding. Veritas Asset Management LLP owned about 0.12% of Alibaba Group worth $733,653,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of BABA. Firestone Capital Management grew its position in Alibaba Group by 416.7% in the first quarter. Firestone Capital Management now owns 124 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Logan Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Alibaba Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA grew its position in shares of Alibaba Group by 50.0% in the 1st quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA now owns 150 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. Heritage Wealth Advisors grew its position in shares of Alibaba Group by 176.9% in the 1st quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 180 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares during the period. Finally, Coastal Capital Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Alibaba Group by 67.6% in the 1st quarter. Coastal Capital Group Inc. now owns 181 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares during the period. 29.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on BABA shares. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on shares of Alibaba Group from $305.00 to $290.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Truist cut their target price on shares of Alibaba Group from $315.00 to $290.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Susquehanna dropped their price objective on shares of Alibaba Group from $350.00 to $310.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Benchmark dropped their price objective on shares of Alibaba Group from $282.00 to $277.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Alibaba Group from $316.00 to $330.00 in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, twenty-seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $301.81.

Shares of NYSE BABA traded down $3.04 during trading on Friday, hitting $188.62. The stock had a trading volume of 15,301,783 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,980,026. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a 12 month low of $179.67 and a 12 month high of $319.32. The company has a quick ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $512.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.00, a PEG ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 0.79. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $208.21.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The specialty retailer reported $16.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.74 by $14.86. The company had revenue of $205.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $208.67 billion. Alibaba Group had a net margin of 19.25% and a return on equity of 12.92%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $14.82 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Alibaba Group Holding Limited will post 8.17 earnings per share for the current year.

Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. engages in providing online and mobile marketplaces in retail and wholesale trade. It operates through the following business segments: Core Commerce; Cloud Computing; Digital Media and Entertainment; and Innovation Initiatives and Others. The Core Commerce segment comprises of platforms operating in retail and wholesale.

