Veritas Asset Management LLP Sells 3,242,430 Shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS)

Veritas Asset Management LLP decreased its position in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS) by 28.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 8,177,913 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 3,242,430 shares during the period. CVS Health comprises approximately 3.8% of Veritas Asset Management LLP’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. Veritas Asset Management LLP owned about 0.62% of CVS Health worth $682,365,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of CVS. Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel CA bought a new position in shares of CVS Health in the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. Solstein Capital LLC bought a new stake in CVS Health in the first quarter valued at $35,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. boosted its holdings in CVS Health by 792.6% in the first quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 607 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 539 shares in the last quarter. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC boosted its holdings in CVS Health by 53.1% in the first quarter. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC now owns 614 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 213 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in CVS Health in the second quarter valued at $48,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.94% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently weighed in on CVS shares. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of CVS Health from $83.00 to $98.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on CVS Health from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Mizuho raised their price objective on CVS Health from $82.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on CVS Health from $80.00 to $91.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on CVS Health from $92.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $93.67.

NYSE:CVS traded down $0.78 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $84.36. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,631,539 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,247,797. CVS Health Co. has a 12-month low of $55.36 and a 12-month high of $90.61. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $83.12. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $111.32 billion, a PE ratio of 15.48, a P/E/G ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.83.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The pharmacy operator reported $2.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.07 by $0.35. CVS Health had a return on equity of 13.81% and a net margin of 2.59%. The business had revenue of $72.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $70.27 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.62 EPS. CVS Health’s revenue was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that CVS Health Co. will post 7.77 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 23rd were paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 22nd. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.37%. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.67%.

In related news, Director Edward J. Ludwig acquired 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 5th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $79.55 per share, for a total transaction of $238,650.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 17,334 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,378,919.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Troyen A. Brennan sold 67,552 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.00, for a total value of $5,809,472.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 210,378 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,092,508. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 107,927 shares of company stock valued at $9,297,799. Corporate insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

About CVS Health

CVS Health Corp. engages in the provision of health care services. It operates through the following segments: Pharmacy Services, Retail or Long Term Care, Health Care Benefits, and Corporate/Other. The Pharmacy Services segment offers pharmacy benefit management solutions. The Retail or Long Term Care segment includes selling of prescription drugs and assortment of general merchandise.

