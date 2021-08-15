Veritas Asset Management LLP Sells 37,204 Shares of Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN)

Veritas Asset Management LLP trimmed its holdings in Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN) by 6.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 506,931 shares of the life sciences company’s stock after selling 37,204 shares during the quarter. Illumina makes up approximately 1.3% of Veritas Asset Management LLP’s holdings, making the stock its 21st biggest position. Veritas Asset Management LLP owned 0.35% of Illumina worth $239,885,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of ILMN. Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Illumina by 8.1% during the 1st quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 21,433,335 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $8,231,687,000 after acquiring an additional 1,598,573 shares in the last quarter. Ownership Capital B.V. raised its holdings in shares of Illumina by 109.3% during the 1st quarter. Ownership Capital B.V. now owns 1,004,945 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $385,959,000 after acquiring an additional 524,907 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in Illumina by 53.8% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 433,801 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $166,606,000 after buying an additional 151,703 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Illumina during the 1st quarter valued at $52,431,000. Finally, RTW Investments LP raised its holdings in Illumina by 33.2% during the 1st quarter. RTW Investments LP now owns 481,956 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $185,100,000 after buying an additional 120,178 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.55% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ILMN traded up $6.71 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $517.32. 398,582 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 541,159. Illumina, Inc. has a 52 week low of $260.42 and a 52 week high of $555.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 6.08 and a quick ratio of 5.64. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $476.79. The company has a market capitalization of $75.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 99.10, a P/E/G ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.92.

Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The life sciences company reported $1.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.36 by $0.51. Illumina had a return on equity of 18.12% and a net margin of 19.36%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.62 EPS. Analysts forecast that Illumina, Inc. will post 6.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Susan H. Tousi sold 300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $478.95, for a total transaction of $143,685.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Susan H. Tousi sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $400.00, for a total value of $200,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 43,343 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,337,200. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 8,267 shares of company stock worth $3,508,916. 0.23% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

ILMN has been the topic of several recent research reports. Barclays increased their price target on Illumina from $355.00 to $365.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Illumina from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $504.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Illumina from $330.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Illumina from $510.00 to $560.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity upped their price objective on Illumina from $515.00 to $555.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $395.00.

Illumina, Inc engages in the development, manufacturing, and marketing of life science tools and integrated systems for large-scale analysis of genetic variation and function. It operates through Core Illumina segment, which serves customers in the research, clinical and applied markets, and enable the adoption of a variety of genomic solutions.

