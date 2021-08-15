Veritas Asset Management LLP Trims Stock Position in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

Veritas Asset Management LLP cut its stake in shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) by 7.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,067,863 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 159,000 shares during the period. Mastercard makes up 4.2% of Veritas Asset Management LLP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. Veritas Asset Management LLP owned 0.21% of Mastercard worth $754,956,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. increased its position in Mastercard by 196.3% during the 1st quarter. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. now owns 80 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the period. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC increased its position in Mastercard by 240.0% during the 1st quarter. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC now owns 85 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. Grandview Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Mastercard during the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC acquired a new position in Mastercard during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Kelly Lawrence W & Associates Inc. CA acquired a new position in Mastercard during the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. 69.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Mastercard alerts:

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Raymond James upped their price target on Mastercard from $428.00 to $453.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Daiwa Capital Markets cut Mastercard from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $385.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday. Mizuho upped their price target on Mastercard from $435.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Compass Point upped their price target on Mastercard from $430.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on Mastercard from $452.00 to $455.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Mastercard currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $412.48.

In other Mastercard news, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 78,973 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $366.05, for a total value of $28,908,066.65. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 107,192,117 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $39,237,674,427.85. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Vice Chairman Ann Cairns sold 400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $380.00, for a total value of $152,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 114,646 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $43,565,480. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 718,419 shares of company stock worth $273,342,263 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MA traded up $0.77 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $362.75. The stock had a trading volume of 2,303,183 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,418,375. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.03, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.33. The company has a market capitalization of $357.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.38, a P/E/G ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.18. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $374.00. Mastercard Incorporated has a 12-month low of $281.20 and a 12-month high of $401.50.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The credit services provider reported $1.95 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.23. Mastercard had a return on equity of 109.48% and a net margin of 43.22%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Mastercard Incorporated will post 8.08 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 9th. Investors of record on Friday, July 9th were given a $0.44 dividend. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 8th. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 27.37%.

About Mastercard

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers related products and services.

See Also: What is the Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD) oscillator?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA).

Receive News & Ratings for Mastercard Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mastercard and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.