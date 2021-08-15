Veritaseum Price Up 9% Over Last Week (VERI)

Veritaseum (CURRENCY:VERI) traded 24.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on August 15th. In the last week, Veritaseum has traded 9% higher against the U.S. dollar. Veritaseum has a market cap of $35.89 million and approximately $3,595.00 worth of Veritaseum was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Veritaseum coin can currently be bought for approximately $16.70 or 0.00036312 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Veritaseum alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002175 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $26.24 or 0.00057060 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.42 or 0.00003080 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $7.11 or 0.00015465 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002175 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $394.37 or 0.00857678 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $47.90 or 0.00104179 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $20.26 or 0.00044064 BTC.

Veritaseum Profile

Veritaseum (CRYPTO:VERI) is a coin. Its genesis date was April 25th, 2017. Veritaseum’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,149,646 coins. Veritaseum’s official Twitter account is @Veritaseuminc and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Veritaseum is veritas.veritaseum.com . The Reddit community for Veritaseum is https://reddit.com/r/Veritasium and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Veritaseum is a smart contract-based wallet interface that allows anyone to create, enter and manage smart contracts without the need for any kind of intermediaries, middleman or centralized authority. Veritaseum will allow users to interact with real-world products based completely on blockchain technology and smart contracts, including P2P value trading, P2P letters of credit and DAOs. VERI tokens will allow users to interact with the Veritaseum wallet interface. “

Buying and Selling Veritaseum

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Veritaseum directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Veritaseum should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Veritaseum using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Veritaseum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Veritaseum and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.