Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) is Advisors Asset Management Inc.’s 10th Largest Position

Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) by 7.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,198,254 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after acquiring an additional 85,351 shares during the period. Verizon Communications comprises approximately 1.0% of Advisors Asset Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 10th largest position. Advisors Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $67,138,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in VZ. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. raised its stake in Verizon Communications by 151.4% during the 1st quarter. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. now owns 543 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 327 shares during the last quarter. Syverson Strege & Co raised its stake in Verizon Communications by 809.5% during the 1st quarter. Syverson Strege & Co now owns 573 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 510 shares during the last quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Verizon Communications by 313.3% during the 2nd quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 620 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 470 shares during the last quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Verizon Communications by 59.6% during the 1st quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC now owns 704 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 263 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Verizon Communications by 33.8% during the 1st quarter. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC now owns 919 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 232 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.15% of the company’s stock.

Verizon Communications stock traded up $0.23 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $55.87. The stock had a trading volume of 8,348,478 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,712,578. The stock has a market cap of $231.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.57, a P/E/G ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.93, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The company has a 50 day moving average of $56.17. Verizon Communications Inc. has a one year low of $53.83 and a one year high of $61.95.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.07. Verizon Communications had a net margin of 15.05% and a return on equity of 30.00%. The company had revenue of $33.76 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.73 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.18 EPS. Verizon Communications’s quarterly revenue was up 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 5.3 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 9th were issued a dividend of $0.627 per share. This represents a $2.51 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 8th. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.22%.

In related news, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 1,554 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.57, for a total value of $86,355.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 30,023 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,668,378.11. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 1,555 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.45, for a total transaction of $87,779.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 31,577 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,782,521.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 18,741 shares of company stock valued at $1,044,733 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

VZ has been the subject of a number of research reports. Tigress Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $67.00 target price on shares of Verizon Communications in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. Redburn Partners assumed coverage on shares of Verizon Communications in a research note on Friday, June 25th. They set a “sell” rating and a $50.00 target price for the company. Cowen upped their price objective on Verizon Communications from $66.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. HSBC upped their price objective on Verizon Communications from $58.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 24th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Verizon Communications from $59.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $62.31.

Verizon Communications Profile

Verizon Communications, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of communications, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental agencies. It operates through the Verizon Consumer Group (Consumer) and Verizon Business Group (Business) segments.

