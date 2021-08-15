Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) Shares Bought by Argus Investors Counsel Inc.

Argus Investors Counsel Inc. raised its holdings in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) by 5.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 66,175 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,535 shares during the period. Argus Investors Counsel Inc.’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $3,708,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. SevenBridge Financial Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. SevenBridge Financial Group LLC now owns 70,552 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $4,103,000 after buying an additional 2,985 shares during the period. Sfmg LLC grew its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. Sfmg LLC now owns 68,878 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $4,005,000 after buying an additional 3,298 shares during the period. Viking Fund Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. Viking Fund Management LLC now owns 150,000 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $8,405,000 after buying an additional 6,000 shares during the period. Red Door Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 17.7% during the 2nd quarter. Red Door Wealth Management LLC now owns 39,510 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $2,213,000 after buying an additional 5,949 shares during the period. Finally, Axiom Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Verizon Communications during the 1st quarter valued at $1,967,000. Institutional investors own 64.15% of the company’s stock.

In other Verizon Communications news, CEO Kumara Guru Gowrappan sold 14,077 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.56, for a total value of $782,118.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 1,555 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.45, for a total transaction of $87,779.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 31,577 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,782,521.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 18,741 shares of company stock worth $1,044,733. 0.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of Verizon Communications stock traded up $0.23 during trading on Friday, reaching $55.87. The company had a trading volume of 8,348,478 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,712,578. The firm has a market capitalization of $231.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 0.48. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $56.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.93, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.89. Verizon Communications Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $53.83 and a fifty-two week high of $61.95.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.30 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $33.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.73 billion. Verizon Communications had a net margin of 15.05% and a return on equity of 30.00%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.18 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 5.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, July 9th were paid a dividend of $0.627 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 8th. This represents a $2.51 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.49%. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 51.22%.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Redburn Partners assumed coverage on shares of Verizon Communications in a research report on Friday, June 25th. They set a “sell” rating and a $50.00 price target for the company. Tigress Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $67.00 price target on shares of Verizon Communications in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. HSBC upped their price target on shares of Verizon Communications from $58.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 24th. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of Verizon Communications in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $57.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Moffett Nathanson reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Verizon Communications in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $62.31.

Verizon Communications Company Profile

Verizon Communications, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of communications, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental agencies. It operates through the Verizon Consumer Group (Consumer) and Verizon Business Group (Business) segments.

