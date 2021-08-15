Vertcoin (VTC) Price Reaches $0.67 on Exchanges

Vertcoin (CURRENCY:VTC) traded down 2.3% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on August 15th. One Vertcoin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.67 or 0.00001459 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Vertcoin has a market capitalization of $41.24 million and $469,676.00 worth of Vertcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Vertcoin has traded up 24.2% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Vertcoin alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $46,078.53 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3,170.90 or 0.06881523 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 9.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000678 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $688.16 or 0.01493459 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $181.10 or 0.00393031 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 13.6% against the dollar and now trades at $74.32 or 0.00161294 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $267.27 or 0.00580025 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $168.97 or 0.00366696 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.99 or 0.00006480 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $146.45 or 0.00317829 BTC.

About Vertcoin

Vertcoin (CRYPTO:VTC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Lyra2RE hashing algorithm. Its launch date was January 10th, 2014. Vertcoin’s total supply is 61,347,522 coins. The official message board for Vertcoin is medium.com/vertcoin-blog . Vertcoin’s official Twitter account is @vertcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Vertcoin is /r/vertcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Vertcoin’s official website is vertcoin.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Vertcoin (VTC) is a cryptographic currency, similar to Bitcoin and Litecoin, with one major difference – Vertcoin believes that everyone who has a personal computer should be able to join the Vertcoin network. Vertcoin is a Litecoin Fork, that in turn is a Bitcoin Fork. Vertcoin is also the first cryptocurrency to implement Stealth Addresses, a new technology for providing privacy on the public ledger. The block reward reduction is made every block to retarget difficulty with Kimoto's Gravity Well algorithm. “

Buying and Selling Vertcoin

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Vertcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Vertcoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Vertcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Vertcoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Vertcoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.