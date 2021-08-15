Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX) Position Increased by Wedbush Securities Inc.

Wedbush Securities Inc. increased its stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX) by 15.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,069 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,101 shares during the period. Wedbush Securities Inc.’s holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals were worth $1,627,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. Axiom Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. bought a new stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at $51,000. 89.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Vertex Pharmaceuticals alerts:

In other news, Director Sangeeta N. Bhatia sold 559 shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.69, for a total value of $117,216.71. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,465 shares in the company, valued at $1,145,955.85. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:VRTX opened at $194.36 on Friday. Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $185.32 and a fifty-two week high of $283.45. The business has a 50-day moving average of $198.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $50.42 billion, a PE ratio of 25.64, a P/E/G ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a quick ratio of 3.50, a current ratio of 4.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The pharmaceutical company reported $3.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.25 by $0.86. Vertex Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 29.73% and a net margin of 29.80%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated will post 9.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have weighed in on VRTX. TheStreet downgraded Vertex Pharmaceuticals from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Daiwa Capital Markets cut Vertex Pharmaceuticals from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $210.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, June 11th. Zacks Investment Research cut Vertex Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $210.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $358.00 to $307.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 11th. Finally, Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, July 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $252.00 price target on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Vertex Pharmaceuticals has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $266.25.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Vertex Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a global biotechnology company. It engages in the business of discovering, developing, manufacturing and commercializing small molecule drugs for patients with serious diseases. The firm focuses on development and commercializing therapies for the treatment of cystic fibrosis, infectious diseases including viral infections such as influenza and bacterial infections, autoimmune diseases such as rheumatoid arthritis, cancer, inflammatory bowel disease and neurological disorders including pain and multiple sclerosis.

Read More: What is a Roth IRA?



Receive News & Ratings for Vertex Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vertex Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.