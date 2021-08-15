Viacoin (VIA) Price Reaches $0.62 on Top Exchanges

Viacoin (CURRENCY:VIA) traded 1.5% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on August 15th. Viacoin has a market capitalization of $14.48 million and $236,975.00 worth of Viacoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Viacoin has traded 23.4% higher against the US dollar. One Viacoin coin can currently be purchased for $0.62 or 0.00001352 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 11.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00000697 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $180.57 or 0.00390878 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.99 or 0.00006478 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0337 or 0.00000073 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000667 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000446 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.56 or 0.00003379 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0802 or 0.00000174 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0188 or 0.00000041 BTC.

Viacoin Coin Profile

Viacoin (VIA) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on July 17th, 2014. Viacoin’s total supply is 23,174,755 coins. Viacoin’s official Twitter account is @viacoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Viacoin is viacoin.org . The Reddit community for Viacoin is /r/viacoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Viacoin is a digital currency similar to Bitcoin that allows the creation of applications on top of the Viacoin blockchain in a similar way that email and web are built on top of the internet protocol. This allows the building of fully decentralized exchanges, issuing of new currencies, asset tracking, betting, digital voting, reputation management and even form the basis of fully decentralized market places. Our protocol for this will be called ClearingHouse. “

Buying and Selling Viacoin

