VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI) Shares Sold by B&I Capital AG

B&I Capital AG lessened its position in VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI) by 19.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 139,780 shares of the company’s stock after selling 34,400 shares during the period. VICI Properties makes up 1.2% of B&I Capital AG’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest position. B&I Capital AG’s holdings in VICI Properties were worth $4,336,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new stake in shares of VICI Properties in the 1st quarter worth about $34,000. CWM LLC bought a new position in VICI Properties in the 1st quarter valued at about $41,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC bought a new position in VICI Properties in the 1st quarter valued at about $83,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its position in VICI Properties by 181.3% in the 1st quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 5,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $144,000 after buying an additional 3,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. grew its position in VICI Properties by 31.8% in the 1st quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 6,564 shares of the company’s stock valued at $185,000 after buying an additional 1,584 shares in the last quarter.

Get VICI Properties alerts:

Shares of VICI traded down $0.19 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $30.03. The stock had a trading volume of 2,273,962 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,006,532. VICI Properties Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $22.04 and a fifty-two week high of $33.35. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $31.37. The company has a market capitalization of $16.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.00, a P/E/G ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a current ratio of 8.88, a quick ratio of 8.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70.

VICI Properties (NYSE:VICI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.07. VICI Properties had a net margin of 85.88% and a return on equity of 13.16%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that VICI Properties Inc. will post 1.87 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 24th will be given a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.80%. This is a positive change from VICI Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 23rd. VICI Properties’s dividend payout ratio is 80.49%.

VICI has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of VICI Properties from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 4th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH increased their target price on shares of VICI Properties from $28.00 to $33.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of VICI Properties in a research report on Monday, June 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $47.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of VICI Properties from $31.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of VICI Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. VICI Properties currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $33.17.

About VICI Properties

VICI Properties, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which owns, acquires and develops gaming, hospitality and entertainment properties. It operates through the following segments: Real Property Business and Golf Course Business. The Real Property Business segment consists of leased real property.

Further Reading: Systematic Risk

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VICI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI).

Receive News & Ratings for VICI Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VICI Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.