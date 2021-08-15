Victory Capital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:VCTR) Expected to Post Earnings of $1.21 Per Share

Equities research analysts predict that Victory Capital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:VCTR) will report $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Victory Capital’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $1.18 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.23. Victory Capital posted earnings per share of $1.00 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 21%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Victory Capital will report full year earnings of $4.71 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.60 to $4.79. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $4.95 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.69 to $5.18. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Victory Capital.

VCTR has been the topic of several recent research reports. B. Riley upped their price objective on shares of Victory Capital from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 19th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Victory Capital from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Victory Capital from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Victory Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of Victory Capital from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $30.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Sunday, May 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $36.33.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Victory Capital by 61.2% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 87,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,816,000 after buying an additional 33,100 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in shares of Victory Capital by 1.0% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 72,308 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,334,000 after buying an additional 720 shares in the last quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Victory Capital during the second quarter worth $1,896,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Victory Capital by 36.0% during the second quarter. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC now owns 13,896 shares of the company’s stock worth $449,000 after buying an additional 3,678 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Origin Asset Management LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Victory Capital during the second quarter worth $299,000. 16.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

VCTR stock opened at $35.02 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $31.78. The stock has a market cap of $2.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.67 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.69. Victory Capital has a 12 month low of $15.69 and a 12 month high of $35.18.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 10th will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 9th. This is a boost from Victory Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.71%. Victory Capital’s dividend payout ratio is currently 12.94%.

Victory Capital Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of investment management products and services to institutional and intermediary clients. The company sells and distributes its products through centralized distribution model, broker-dealers, retirement platforms, and registered investment advisor networks.

