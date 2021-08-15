VictoryShares US Discovery Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF (NASDAQ:CSF) Short Interest Update

VictoryShares US Discovery Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF (NASDAQ:CSF) saw a significant decline in short interest in July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 5,600 shares, a decline of 49.5% from the July 15th total of 11,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 7,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.7 days.
VictoryShares US Discovery Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF stock opened at $61.15 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $60.30. VictoryShares US Discovery Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF has a 52 week low of $38.69 and a 52 week high of $62.61.
The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 11th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 10th were paid a dividend of $0.024 per share. This represents a $0.29 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.47%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 9th.
About VictoryShares US Discovery Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF
The Cash Store Financial Services Inc under its Cash Store Financial, Instaloans and The Title Store banners, provides consumers with alternative financial products and services, serving everyday people for whom traditional banking may be inconvenient or unavailable. The Company acts as both a broker and lender of short term advances and offers a range of other products and services to help customers meet their day to day financial service needs.
Recommended Story: Should I follow buy, hold and sell recommendations?
Receive News & Ratings for VictoryShares US Discovery Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VictoryShares US Discovery Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.