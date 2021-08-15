VictoryShares US Discovery Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF (NASDAQ:CSF) Short Interest Update

VictoryShares US Discovery Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF (NASDAQ:CSF) saw a significant decline in short interest in July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 5,600 shares, a decline of 49.5% from the July 15th total of 11,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 7,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.7 days.

VictoryShares US Discovery Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF stock opened at $61.15 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $60.30. VictoryShares US Discovery Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF has a 52 week low of $38.69 and a 52 week high of $62.61.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 11th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 10th were paid a dividend of $0.024 per share. This represents a $0.29 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.47%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 9th.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CSF. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of VictoryShares US Discovery Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF during the second quarter valued at $4,239,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in shares of VictoryShares US Discovery Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF by 261.1% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 58,122 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,434,000 after acquiring an additional 42,024 shares during the period. Atria Investments LLC acquired a new position in VictoryShares US Discovery Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF in the first quarter valued at about $1,529,000. Fulcrum Equity Management acquired a new position in VictoryShares US Discovery Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF in the second quarter valued at about $1,266,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in VictoryShares US Discovery Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF by 9.7% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 98,740 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $5,982,000 after buying an additional 8,758 shares during the period.

