VictoryShares US Small Cap High Div Volatility Wtd ETF (NASDAQ:CSB) Short Interest Down 54.0% in July

VictoryShares US Small Cap High Div Volatility Wtd ETF (NASDAQ:CSB) saw a significant decline in short interest in July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 17,700 shares, a decline of 54.0% from the July 15th total of 38,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 25,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.7 days.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CSB. Vigilant Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in VictoryShares US Small Cap High Div Volatility Wtd ETF during the first quarter valued at $79,000. Savior LLC purchased a new position in VictoryShares US Small Cap High Div Volatility Wtd ETF during the second quarter valued at $101,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new position in VictoryShares US Small Cap High Div Volatility Wtd ETF during the first quarter valued at $124,000. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC purchased a new position in VictoryShares US Small Cap High Div Volatility Wtd ETF during the first quarter valued at $250,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in VictoryShares US Small Cap High Div Volatility Wtd ETF by 1,940.0% during the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 6,120 shares of the company’s stock valued at $368,000 after buying an additional 5,820 shares during the last quarter.

NASDAQ CSB opened at $60.25 on Friday. VictoryShares US Small Cap High Div Volatility Wtd ETF has a twelve month low of $36.35 and a twelve month high of $66.43. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $59.76.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 11th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 10th were given a dividend of $0.073 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 9th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.45%.

