VideoCoin (VID) Price Tops $0.28 on Exchanges

VideoCoin (CURRENCY:VID) traded down 2.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on August 15th. One VideoCoin coin can now be purchased for $0.28 or 0.00000611 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. VideoCoin has a total market capitalization of $43.14 million and approximately $123,877.00 worth of VideoCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, VideoCoin has traded 26.1% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About VideoCoin

VideoCoin (VID) uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was December 15th, 2017. VideoCoin’s total supply is 265,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 154,239,646 coins. VideoCoin’s official Twitter account is @videocoinhq and its Facebook page is accessible here . VideoCoin’s official website is www.videocoin.io . The Reddit community for VideoCoin is https://reddit.com/r/VideoCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . VideoCoin’s official message board is medium.com/videocoin

According to CryptoCompare, “The VideoCoin is a decentralized video encoding, storage, and content distribution network. “

VideoCoin Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as VideoCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire VideoCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy VideoCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

