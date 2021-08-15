Vidulum Price Reaches $0.0166 on Major Exchanges (VDL)

Vidulum (CURRENCY:VDL) traded 4.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on August 15th. Over the last seven days, Vidulum has traded down 55.7% against the U.S. dollar. One Vidulum coin can now be purchased for about $0.0166 or 0.00000035 BTC on popular exchanges. Vidulum has a total market capitalization of $118,705.08 and $103.00 worth of Vidulum was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Beam (BEAM) traded up 11.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.81 or 0.00001697 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.61 or 0.00005497 BTC.

FABRK (FAB) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000003 BTC.

SnowGem (XSG) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0441 or 0.00000231 BTC.

Defis (XGM) traded 36.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Grimm (GRIMM) traded down 53.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0016 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Litecash (CASH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0076 or 0.00000016 BTC.

SaveToken (SAVE) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

0cash (ZCH) traded 18.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0050 or 0.00000010 BTC.

About Vidulum

Vidulum (CRYPTO:VDL) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Equihash

hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was November 3rd, 2018. Vidulum’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 7,161,625 coins. Vidulum’s official message board is medium.com/vidulum. Vidulum’s official Twitter account is @VidulumApp and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Vidulum is https://reddit.com/r/VidulumApp and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Vidulum is vidulum.app.

According to CryptoCompare, “Vidulum is both an application and a cryptocurrency where users are able to take control of their private keys through a multi-asset web wallet. By holding the coin, VDL (Vidulum) users earn daily rewards in a process called V-Staking. The Vidulum app offers users peace of mind and full control over their cryptocurrencies while driving accessibility and ease of use in the crypto and blockchain space. Vidulum features a second layer network of masternodes that process private and near-instant transactions. Click here for Masternode stats from masternodes.online. “

Buying and Selling Vidulum

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Vidulum directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Vidulum should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Vidulum using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

