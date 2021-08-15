VIDY Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $1.04 Million (VIDY)

VIDY (CURRENCY:VIDY) traded 3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on August 15th. One VIDY coin can currently be purchased for $0.0026 or 0.00000006 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, VIDY has traded up 17.1% against the U.S. dollar. VIDY has a market capitalization of $25.89 million and $1.04 million worth of VIDY was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002164 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $26.53 or 0.00057396 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.42 or 0.00003067 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.11 or 0.00015394 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002165 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $401.14 or 0.00867973 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $48.24 or 0.00104385 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $20.38 or 0.00044103 BTC.

VIDY Coin Profile

VIDY is a coin. It was first traded on July 5th, 2018. VIDY’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 9,888,864,266 coins. VIDY’s official message board is medium.com/@vidycoin . The Reddit community for VIDY is /r/Vidy and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . VIDY’s official Twitter account is @VidyCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for VIDY is vidy.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Vidy is the world's first decentralized ad network, powered by the ethereum blockchain. Vidy's ad platform allows advertisers to embed video ads directly into hyper-relevant website text, improving user experience, ad conversions, and publisher payments. With just a hold, users can reveal tiny hyper-relevant videos embedded in the text of any page on the web, unlocking a whole new dimension of the internet. All ads are placed with an NLP consensus protocol driven by miners. With a team of veteran engineers, industry-leading advisors, and world-class brand partners, Vidy is on it's way to reinventing online advertising, e-commerce, and entertainment.”

Buying and Selling VIDY

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as VIDY directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade VIDY should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy VIDY using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

