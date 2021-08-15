ViewRay, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRAY) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

ViewRay, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRAY) has received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the six analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $6.25.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on VRAY. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ViewRay from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Guggenheim upgraded shares of ViewRay from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised shares of ViewRay from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 25th.

NASDAQ VRAY opened at $5.50 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.24, a current ratio of 5.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. ViewRay has a 12-month low of $2.53 and a 12-month high of $7.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $903.76 million, a P/E ratio of -7.64 and a beta of 1.05. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.34.

ViewRay (NASDAQ:VRAY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.03). ViewRay had a negative net margin of 183.76% and a negative return on equity of 69.14%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that ViewRay will post -0.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, major shareholder International Ltd Fosun sold 4,300,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.97, for a total value of $25,671,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,813,834 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,798,588.98. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC lifted its stake in ViewRay by 25.8% in the 1st quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 554,251 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,411,000 after purchasing an additional 113,804 shares during the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. raised its holdings in ViewRay by 107.5% in the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 413,835 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,800,000 after acquiring an additional 214,411 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC bought a new position in ViewRay in the 1st quarter valued at about $184,000. Advisory Research Inc. bought a new position in ViewRay in the 1st quarter valued at about $692,000. Finally, Eqis Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in ViewRay in the 1st quarter valued at about $51,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.39% of the company’s stock.

ViewRay, Inc designs, manufactures and markets magnetic resonance imaging (MRI) system. It develops MRIdian to address the limitations of existing external-beam radiation therapy technologies, and employs MRI-based technology to provide real-time imaging that defines the tumor from the surrounding soft tissue, and other critical organs, both before and during radiation treatment delivery.

