VIG (VIG) Price Hits $0.0010 on Exchanges

VIG (CURRENCY:VIG) traded up 2% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on August 15th. One VIG coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0010 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, VIG has traded down 3.5% against the US dollar. VIG has a total market capitalization of $871,562.64 and approximately $29.00 worth of VIG was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

ARPA Chain (ARPA) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0564 or 0.00000122 BTC.

TheToken.Network (TTN) traded 13% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,792.81 or 0.14354297 BTC.

Psychic (PSY) traded 27.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0112 or 0.00000024 BTC.

Echoin (EC) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0051 or 0.00000011 BTC.

CircleSwap (CIR) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00000760 BTC.

VIG Profile

VIG is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the SHA-256D hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 21st, 2018. VIG’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 886,013,355 coins. The official website for VIG is vigor.ai . The Reddit community for VIG is https://reddit.com/r/vigorstablecoin . VIG’s official Twitter account is @vigorprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Vigorish, or simply 'The Vig', is the amount charged by a bookmaker for taking a bet from a gambler. TheVig is a hybrid PoW/PoS cryptocurrency based on the SHA256D algorithm. “

VIG Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as VIG directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire VIG should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy VIG using one of the exchanges listed above.

