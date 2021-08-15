VIG (VIG) Price Tops $0.0010

VIG (CURRENCY:VIG) traded up 1.8% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on August 15th. In the last seven days, VIG has traded 7% higher against the US dollar. One VIG coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0010 or 0.00000002 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. VIG has a total market cap of $926,202.85 and approximately $693.00 worth of VIG was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get VIG alerts:

ARPA Chain (ARPA) traded up 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0614 or 0.00000129 BTC.

TheToken.Network (TTN) traded 13% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,792.81 or 0.14354297 BTC.

Psychic (PSY) traded down 27.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0112 or 0.00000024 BTC.

Echoin (EC) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000011 BTC.

CircleSwap (CIR) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00000754 BTC.

VIG Profile

VIG is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the SHA-256D hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 21st, 2018. VIG’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 886,013,355 coins. VIG’s official Twitter account is @vigorprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for VIG is vigor.ai . The Reddit community for VIG is https://reddit.com/r/vigorstablecoin

According to CryptoCompare, “Vigorish, or simply 'The Vig', is the amount charged by a bookmaker for taking a bet from a gambler. TheVig is a hybrid PoW/PoS cryptocurrency based on the SHA256D algorithm. “

VIG Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as VIG directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire VIG should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy VIG using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for VIG Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for VIG and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.