Vinci Sa (EPA:DG) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Vinci Sa (EPA:DG) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the seven brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is €103.29 ($121.51).

DG has been the topic of several research reports. Morgan Stanley set a €103.00 ($121.18) target price on Vinci and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €102.00 ($120.00) target price on Vinci and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. UBS Group set a €105.00 ($123.53) target price on Vinci in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Barclays set a €102.00 ($120.00) target price on Vinci in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €106.00 ($124.71) target price on Vinci in a research report on Friday, July 30th.

EPA:DG opened at €91.46 ($107.60) on Friday. Vinci has a 1-year low of €69.54 ($81.81) and a 1-year high of €88.80 ($104.47). The company’s fifty day simple moving average is €91.47.

VINCI SA engages in the concessions and contracting businesses worldwide. The company designs, finances, builds, and operates infrastructure and facilities comprising motorway, bridge and tunnel, airport, rail, and stadium facilities. It operates a motorway concession with a network of 4,443 kilometers in France; and 45 airports worldwide.

