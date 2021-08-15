Vir Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIR) Holdings Lowered by Millennium Management LLC

Millennium Management LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Vir Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIR) by 80.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 40,379 shares of the company’s stock after selling 165,300 shares during the quarter. Millennium Management LLC’s holdings in Vir Biotechnology were worth $2,070,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Quantbot Technologies LP grew its stake in shares of Vir Biotechnology by 250.0% in the 1st quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 700 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vir Biotechnology in the 1st quarter worth approximately $89,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Vir Biotechnology in the 1st quarter worth approximately $135,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of Vir Biotechnology by 1,879.4% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,068 shares of the company’s stock worth $157,000 after purchasing an additional 2,913 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Credit Agricole S A acquired a new position in shares of Vir Biotechnology in the 1st quarter worth approximately $169,000. Institutional investors own 57.73% of the company’s stock.

VIR stock opened at $42.39 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.54 billion, a PE ratio of -13.72 and a beta of -1.73. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $41.23. Vir Biotechnology, Inc. has a 52 week low of $25.31 and a 52 week high of $141.01.

Vir Biotechnology (NASDAQ:VIR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.68) by $1.14. Vir Biotechnology had a negative net margin of 537.47% and a negative return on equity of 56.90%. Equities research analysts forecast that Vir Biotechnology, Inc. will post -2.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Phillip Pang sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.92, for a total value of $174,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 114,277 shares in the company, valued at $3,990,552.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Herbert Virgin sold 1,375 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.00, for a total transaction of $56,375.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 101,075 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,144,075. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 134,005 shares of company stock valued at $5,515,699 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 30.90% of the company’s stock.

VIR has been the topic of several analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $80.00 target price on shares of Vir Biotechnology in a research report on Monday, June 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Vir Biotechnology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $45.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Saturday, August 7th. Finally, Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Vir Biotechnology from $96.00 to $71.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $62.63.

About Vir Biotechnology

Vir Biotechnology, Inc, a clinical-stage immunology company, develops therapeutic products to treat and prevent serious infectious diseases. It develops VIR-2218 and VIR-3434 for the treatment of hepatitis B virus; VIR-2482 for the prevention of influenza A virus; VIR-1111 for the prevention of human immunodeficiency virus; and VIR-2020 for the prevention of tuberculosis.

