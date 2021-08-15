Virgin Money UK PLC (LON:VMUK) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Virgin Money UK PLC (LON:VMUK) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the ten ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is GBX 201.11 ($2.63).

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. Shore Capital reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Virgin Money UK in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Virgin Money UK from GBX 190 ($2.48) to GBX 200 ($2.61) and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Liberum Capital boosted their price objective on shares of Virgin Money UK from GBX 165 ($2.16) to GBX 260 ($3.40) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on shares of Virgin Money UK from GBX 225 ($2.94) to GBX 210 ($2.74) and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Virgin Money UK from GBX 180 ($2.35) to GBX 190 ($2.48) and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 11th.

In related news, insider Clifford Abrahams bought 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 17th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 201 ($2.63) per share, for a total transaction of £50,250 ($65,651.95). Also, insider David Duffy sold 1,967 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 197 ($2.57), for a total transaction of £3,874.99 ($5,062.70).

VMUK stock opened at GBX 208.20 ($2.72) on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 198.26. Virgin Money UK has a 52-week low of GBX 70.18 ($0.92) and a 52-week high of GBX 215 ($2.81). The firm has a market capitalization of £3.00 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.42.

Virgin Money UK PLC provides banking products and services for consumers, and small and medium sized businesses under the Clydesdale Bank, Yorkshire Bank, and B and Virgin Money brands in the United Kingdom. The company offers savings accounts, mortgages, credit cards, current accounts, and home loans; business loans, overdraft facilities, treasury solutions, and corporate and structured finance; asset finance and wealth referral services; international trade services; currency services, pensions, and investments and protection products; and home, car, travel, and life and critical illness insurance.

