Virtus AllianzGI Artificial Intelligence & Technology Opportunities Fund (NYSE:AIO) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Virtus AllianzGI Artificial Intelligence & Technology Opportunities Fund (NYSE:AIO) saw a significant decrease in short interest during the month of July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 4,900 shares, a decrease of 59.2% from the July 15th total of 12,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 85,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its holdings in Virtus AllianzGI Artificial Intelligence & Technology Opportunities Fund by 120.6% in the 2nd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 6,586 shares of the company’s stock worth $183,000 after buying an additional 3,600 shares in the last quarter. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. bought a new position in Virtus AllianzGI Artificial Intelligence & Technology Opportunities Fund in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $386,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in Virtus AllianzGI Artificial Intelligence & Technology Opportunities Fund by 16.7% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 178,190 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,733,000 after buying an additional 25,485 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp grew its holdings in Virtus AllianzGI Artificial Intelligence & Technology Opportunities Fund by 50.0% in the 1st quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 57,642 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,531,000 after buying an additional 19,225 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Virtus AllianzGI Artificial Intelligence & Technology Opportunities Fund by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors Inc. now owns 114,279 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,035,000 after buying an additional 2,967 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSE:AIO traded down $0.03 during trading on Friday, hitting $27.40. 33,573 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 102,301. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $27.39. Virtus AllianzGI Artificial Intelligence & Technology Opportunities Fund has a one year low of $20.29 and a one year high of $29.97.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, August 12th will be issued a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.47%. This is a positive change from Virtus AllianzGI Artificial Intelligence & Technology Opportunities Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.11. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 11th.

