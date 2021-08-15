Virtus Investment Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRTS) Position Lifted by Citadel Advisors LLC

Citadel Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Virtus Investment Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRTS) by 61.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 22,066 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,369 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC owned about 0.29% of Virtus Investment Partners worth $5,196,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its holdings in Virtus Investment Partners by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 2,981 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $702,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Virtus Investment Partners by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 952 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $224,000 after buying an additional 59 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Virtus Investment Partners by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,163 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $274,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Virtus Investment Partners by 35.9% in the 1st quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 303 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $71,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in Virtus Investment Partners by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,850 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $458,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. 81.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Virtus Investment Partners from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $288.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Virtus Investment Partners from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $400.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 5th.

Shares of NASDAQ:VRTS opened at $313.09 on Friday. Virtus Investment Partners, Inc. has a 12-month low of $129.35 and a 12-month high of $316.81. The company has a quick ratio of 23.31, a current ratio of 23.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The firm has a market cap of $2.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.56 and a beta of 1.54. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $280.00.

Virtus Investment Partners (NASDAQ:VRTS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The closed-end fund reported $9.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $8.10 by $0.97. Virtus Investment Partners had a net margin of 21.91% and a return on equity of 28.58%. Sell-side analysts expect that Virtus Investment Partners, Inc. will post 32.67 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Stephen T. Zarrilli sold 1,808 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $280.55, for a total value of $507,234.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 4,512 shares in the company, valued at $1,265,841.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP William Patrick Bradley III sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $278.33, for a total transaction of $834,990.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 13,076 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,639,443.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 5.50% of the company’s stock.

About Virtus Investment Partners

Virtus Investment Partners, Inc is an asset management company, which engages in the provision of investment management and related services to individuals and institutions. It offers financial solutions and products such as mutual funds, managed accounts, institutional, closed-end funds, Virtus variable insurance trust funds, and other portfolio.

