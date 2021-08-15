Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) is Whittier Trust Co.’s 9th Largest Position

Whittier Trust Co. boosted its stake in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) by 0.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 442,398 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,007 shares during the period. Visa accounts for 1.8% of Whittier Trust Co.’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Whittier Trust Co.’s holdings in Visa were worth $103,441,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its stake in shares of Visa by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 367,892 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $86,021,000 after buying an additional 13,120 shares in the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors grew its stake in shares of Visa by 66.1% in the 2nd quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 50,010 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $10,939,000 after buying an additional 19,910 shares in the last quarter. WT Wealth Management grew its stake in shares of Visa by 8.7% in the 2nd quarter. WT Wealth Management now owns 10,950 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $2,560,000 after buying an additional 879 shares in the last quarter. CNB Bank grew its stake in shares of Visa by 13.9% in the 1st quarter. CNB Bank now owns 6,455 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $1,367,000 after buying an additional 788 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its stake in shares of Visa by 8.8% in the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 8,673,916 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $1,837,698,000 after buying an additional 698,028 shares in the last quarter. 81.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:V traded up $0.86 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $232.65. 5,439,456 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,302,781. The company’s 50 day moving average is $238.62. The stock has a market cap of $453.19 billion, a PE ratio of 47.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 2.00 and a quick ratio of 2.00. Visa Inc. has a 52-week low of $179.23 and a 52-week high of $252.67.

Visa (NYSE:V) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The credit-card processor reported $1.49 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $6.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.86 billion. Visa had a net margin of 47.97% and a return on equity of 35.45%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.07 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Visa Inc. will post 5.77 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Investors of record on Friday, August 13th will be paid a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 12th. Visa’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.40%.

V has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Visa from $282.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Visa from $279.00 to $282.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Visa from $230.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Visa from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of Visa from $260.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have issued a buy rating to the company. Visa has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $268.62.

In other news, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $235.11, for a total value of $2,115,990.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Tullier Kelly Mahon sold 2,091 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $248.71, for a total transaction of $520,052.61. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 32,055 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,972,399.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 86,355 shares of company stock valued at $20,726,576. Company insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Visa Profile

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates digital payments among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions.

