Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) Shares Acquired by Vantage Investment Partners LLC

Vantage Investment Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) by 39.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,702 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,040 shares during the period. Vantage Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $2,502,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in V. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Visa during the second quarter worth about $25,000. Eukles Asset Management purchased a new position in Visa during the first quarter worth about $39,000. TFO TDC LLC purchased a new position in Visa during the first quarter worth about $43,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. boosted its stake in Visa by 101.8% during the first quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 335 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $71,000 after buying an additional 169 shares during the period. Finally, Savior LLC boosted its stake in Visa by 16.2% during the first quarter. Savior LLC now owns 345 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $73,000 after buying an additional 48 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.11% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on V shares. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Visa from $282.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Visa from $280.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Visa from $283.00 to $288.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Truist raised their price objective on shares of Visa from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Visa from $279.00 to $282.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $268.62.

In related news, President Ryan Mcinerney sold 11,193 shares of Visa stock in a transaction on Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $246.29, for a total value of $2,756,723.97. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, EVP Tullier Kelly Mahon sold 12,735 shares of Visa stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $231.51, for a total transaction of $2,948,279.85. Insiders sold a total of 86,355 shares of company stock worth $20,726,576 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

V stock traded up $0.86 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $232.65. 5,439,456 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,302,781. The company has a current ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. Visa Inc. has a 1-year low of $179.23 and a 1-year high of $252.67. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $238.62. The company has a market capitalization of $453.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 0.99.

Visa (NYSE:V) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The credit-card processor reported $1.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $6.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.86 billion. Visa had a net margin of 47.97% and a return on equity of 35.45%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.07 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Visa Inc. will post 5.77 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 13th will be issued a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.55%. Visa’s payout ratio is 25.40%.

About Visa

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates digital payments among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions.

