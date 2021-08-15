Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) Shares Sold by Argus Investors Counsel Inc.

Argus Investors Counsel Inc. lowered its position in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) by 8.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 21,023 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 1,878 shares during the quarter. Visa makes up approximately 2.0% of Argus Investors Counsel Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. Argus Investors Counsel Inc.’s holdings in Visa were worth $4,916,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in Visa by 0.3% during the second quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 25,200 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $5,892,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. AlphaStar Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Visa by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. AlphaStar Capital Management LLC now owns 4,161 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $973,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Visa by 15.1% in the 2nd quarter. Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,270 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $297,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares during the last quarter. America First Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Visa by 6.0% in the 2nd quarter. America First Investment Advisors LLC now owns 53,942 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $12,613,000 after purchasing an additional 3,042 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Visa by 67.8% in the 2nd quarter. Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,095 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $723,000 after purchasing an additional 1,250 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.11% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Tullier Kelly Mahon sold 12,735 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $231.51, for a total value of $2,948,279.85. Also, President Ryan Mcinerney sold 11,193 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $246.29, for a total transaction of $2,756,723.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 86,355 shares of company stock worth $20,726,576 over the last 90 days. 0.19% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Visa stock traded up $0.86 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $232.65. 5,439,456 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,302,781. The company has a current ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $238.62. The firm has a market cap of $453.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 0.99. Visa Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $179.23 and a fifty-two week high of $252.67.

Visa (NYSE:V) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The credit-card processor reported $1.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $6.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.86 billion. Visa had a net margin of 47.97% and a return on equity of 35.45%. Visa’s revenue was up 26.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.07 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Visa Inc. will post 5.77 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 13th will be given a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.55%. Visa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.40%.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on V shares. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Visa from $275.00 to $284.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Sunday, June 6th. Compass Point raised their target price on shares of Visa from $265.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Visa from $283.00 to $288.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Visa from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of Visa from $260.00 to $281.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Visa presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $268.62.

Visa Profile

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates digital payments among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions.

