Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) Stock Holdings Cut by Sunbelt Securities Inc.

Sunbelt Securities Inc. reduced its stake in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) by 6.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 37,133 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 2,628 shares during the quarter. Visa accounts for approximately 1.7% of Sunbelt Securities Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Sunbelt Securities Inc.’s holdings in Visa were worth $9,214,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Visa in the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Eukles Asset Management bought a new stake in Visa in the 1st quarter valued at about $39,000. TFO TDC LLC bought a new stake in Visa in the 1st quarter valued at about $43,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. raised its stake in Visa by 101.8% in the 1st quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 335 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $71,000 after acquiring an additional 169 shares during the period. Finally, Savior LLC raised its stake in Visa by 16.2% in the 1st quarter. Savior LLC now owns 345 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $73,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the period. 75.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Visa stock traded up $0.86 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $232.65. 5,439,456 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,864,063. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a current ratio of 2.00. The company has a market capitalization of $453.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.85, a PEG ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 0.99. The company’s 50 day moving average is $238.62. Visa Inc. has a 12 month low of $179.23 and a 12 month high of $252.67.

Visa (NYSE:V) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The credit-card processor reported $1.49 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $6.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.86 billion. Visa had a return on equity of 35.45% and a net margin of 47.97%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.07 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Visa Inc. will post 5.78 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 13th will be issued a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.55%. Visa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.40%.

In other news, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $247.21, for a total transaction of $2,224,890.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, President Ryan Mcinerney sold 11,193 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $246.29, for a total value of $2,756,723.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 86,355 shares of company stock valued at $20,726,576. 0.19% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

V has been the topic of a number of research reports. Truist boosted their price objective on Visa from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Mizuho upped their price target on Visa from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on Visa from $260.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Visa from $265.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Compass Point upped their price target on Visa from $265.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Visa presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $268.62.

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates digital payments among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions.

