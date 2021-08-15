Vista Wealth Management Group LLC Buys 76 Shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Vista Wealth Management Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 10.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 781 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after buying an additional 76 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com accounts for approximately 0.6% of Vista Wealth Management Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest holding. Vista Wealth Management Group LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $2,687,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Amazon.com during the third quarter valued at approximately $605,000. United Bank increased its position in shares of Amazon.com by 12.8% during the fourth quarter. United Bank now owns 1,297 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $4,224,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. RiverGlades Family Offices LLC increased its position in shares of Amazon.com by 5.9% during the first quarter. RiverGlades Family Offices LLC now owns 305 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $944,000 after acquiring an additional 17 shares in the last quarter. Bay Rivers Group increased its position in shares of Amazon.com by 3.4% during the first quarter. Bay Rivers Group now owns 976 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $3,020,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strategic Investment Advisors MI increased its position in shares of Amazon.com by 16.8% during the first quarter. Strategic Investment Advisors MI now owns 869 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $2,689,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. 53.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Amazon.com alerts:

In related news, CFO Brian T. Olsavsky sold 910 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,245.93, for a total transaction of $2,953,796.30. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 2,760 shares in the company, valued at $8,958,766.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP David Zapolsky sold 1,092 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,245.93, for a total transaction of $3,544,555.56. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 4,548 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,762,489.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 3,807 shares of company stock worth $12,473,798 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 14.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on AMZN shares. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Friday, July 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $4,200.00 target price for the company. Benchmark cut their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $4,400.00 to $4,200.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $4,600.00 to $4,100.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Oppenheimer cut their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $4,400.00 to $4,200.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Cowen cut their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $4,600.00 to $4,400.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and forty have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $4,152.47.

Shares of AMZN stock opened at $3,293.97 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The company has a market cap of $1.67 trillion, a P/E ratio of 57.42, a P/E/G ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.14. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $3,480.33. Amazon.com, Inc. has a one year low of $2,871.00 and a one year high of $3,773.08.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The e-commerce giant reported $15.12 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $12.22 by $2.90. Amazon.com had a net margin of 6.64% and a return on equity of 29.86%. As a group, analysts expect that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 53.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Amazon.com Company Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

Further Reading: Cryptocurrencies

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMZN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN).

Receive News & Ratings for Amazon.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amazon.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.