VITE Tops 1-Day Volume of $10.25 Million (VITE)

VITE (CURRENCY:VITE) traded 6% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on August 15th. VITE has a total market capitalization of $47.11 million and $10.25 million worth of VITE was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, VITE has traded 19.2% higher against the US dollar. One VITE coin can currently be bought for $0.0968 or 0.00000207 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

VITE Profile

VITE (CRYPTO:VITE) is a coin. Its launch date was April 25th, 2018. VITE’s total supply is 1,019,329,271 coins and its circulating supply is 486,758,161 coins. VITE’s official Twitter account is @vitelabs and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for VITE is /r/vitelabs and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for VITE is www.vite.org . The official message board for VITE is medium.com/vitelabs

According to CryptoCompare, “Vite’s goal is to provide a general-purpose platform for decentralized applications while at the same time delivering high throughput, low latency, scalability and security. Its reactive blockchain offers a message-driven asynchronous architecture and a DAG-based ledger. Its technology improves on existing solutions in the blockchain ecosystem, such as the ledger structure and consensus algorithm. VITE (Token) is an Ethereum-based token that powers VITE platform. “

VITE Coin Trading

