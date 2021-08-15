Vivos Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VVOS) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Vivos Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VVOS) saw a large drop in short interest in July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 59,000 shares, a drop of 50.7% from the July 15th total of 119,700 shares. Currently, 0.4% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 278,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

NASDAQ VVOS opened at $3.27 on Friday. Vivos Therapeutics has a one year low of $2.61 and a one year high of $14.41. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.31. The firm has a market cap of $74.60 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.34.

Vivos Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VVOS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by ($0.01). As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Vivos Therapeutics will post -0.62 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of VVOS. Griffin Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Vivos Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at about $396,000. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in Vivos Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at about $77,000. Royce & Associates LP boosted its stake in Vivos Therapeutics by 16.0% during the 1st quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 348,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,311,000 after purchasing an additional 48,000 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Vivos Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at about $82,000. Finally, Avalon Investment & Advisory acquired a new position in Vivos Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,125,000. 3.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

VVOS has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Roth Capital decreased their price objective on shares of Vivos Therapeutics from $11.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Vivos Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 20th.

Vivos Therapeutics Company Profile

Vivos Therapeutics, Inc, a medical technology company, engages in the development and commercialization of treatment alternatives for patients with sleep disordered breathing, such as mild-to-moderate obstructive sleep apnea (OSA). Its treatment, the Vivos System, a non-invasive, non-surgical, non-pharmaceutical, multi-disciplinary treatment modality for the treatment of mild to moderate OSA.

