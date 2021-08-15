Vivos Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VVOS) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Vivos Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VVOS) saw a large drop in short interest in July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 59,000 shares, a drop of 50.7% from the July 15th total of 119,700 shares. Currently, 0.4% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 278,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.
NASDAQ VVOS opened at $3.27 on Friday. Vivos Therapeutics has a one year low of $2.61 and a one year high of $14.41. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.31. The firm has a market cap of $74.60 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.34.
Vivos Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VVOS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by ($0.01). As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Vivos Therapeutics will post -0.62 earnings per share for the current year.
VVOS has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Roth Capital decreased their price objective on shares of Vivos Therapeutics from $11.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Vivos Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 20th.
Vivos Therapeutics Company Profile
Vivos Therapeutics, Inc, a medical technology company, engages in the development and commercialization of treatment alternatives for patients with sleep disordered breathing, such as mild-to-moderate obstructive sleep apnea (OSA). Its treatment, the Vivos System, a non-invasive, non-surgical, non-pharmaceutical, multi-disciplinary treatment modality for the treatment of mild to moderate OSA.
Read More: What Is Dividend Yield and How Do You Calculate It?
Receive News & Ratings for Vivos Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vivos Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.