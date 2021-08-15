VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW) Shares Sold by Wedbush Securities Inc.

Wedbush Securities Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW) by 10.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,535 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock after selling 1,223 shares during the quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc.’s holdings in VMware were worth $1,685,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in VMware by 0.6% during the first quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 16,266 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock worth $2,447,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina lifted its stake in VMware by 0.3% in the first quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 35,254 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock valued at $5,304,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Doliver Advisors LP lifted its stake in VMware by 3.0% in the first quarter. Doliver Advisors LP now owns 3,438 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock valued at $517,000 after buying an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in VMware by 2.6% in the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 4,033 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock valued at $648,000 after buying an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IHT Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in VMware by 5.5% in the first quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,194 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock valued at $330,000 after buying an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. 16.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of VMW stock opened at $157.66 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $157.07. VMware, Inc. has a 1-year low of $126.79 and a 1-year high of $172.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $66.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.79, a PEG ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 1.09.

VMware (NYSE:VMW) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The virtualization software provider reported $1.76 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.76. The company had revenue of $2.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.95 billion. VMware had a return on equity of 24.89% and a net margin of 17.44%. VMware’s revenue was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.52 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that VMware, Inc. will post 4.62 earnings per share for the current year.

In other VMware news, EVP Jean Pierre Brulard sold 789 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.35, for a total value of $126,516.15. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 81,952 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,141,003.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 80.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Barclays boosted their price objective on VMware from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on VMware from $156.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. Raymond James reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $175.00 target price on shares of VMware in a report on Friday, June 25th. Northland Securities reissued a “market perform” rating and issued a $169.00 target price on shares of VMware in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on VMware from $150.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $171.07.

VMware Company Profile

VMware, Inc engages in the provision of cloud infrastructure and business mobility. Its products include Software-Defined Data Center, Hybrid Cloud Computing, and End-User Computing. It supports modernizing data centers, integrating public clouds, empowering digital workspaces and transforming security.

